Eli Roth says the 'Borderlands' film that he is directing will appeal to newcomers and "hardcore gamers".
Eli Roth says the 'Borderlands' movie will appeal to both newcomers and "hardcore gamers".
The 49-year-old filmmaker has directed the upcoming film based on the video game series of the same name but insists that audiences will not have to be familiar with the game to watch the movie.
Eli told the website Collider: "You do not have to have played the game to enjoy the film.
"I wanted, you know, 'Fifth Element', 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', something totally fun. Like with 'Tomb Raider' if you didn't play the game you could still enjoy the movie. We've been able to craft a story with all kinds of Easter Eggs for hardcore gamers, but also a movie that's accessible for fans."
The 'Fin' director continued: "When I pitched for it I said, 'Oh I'm making the gateway drug for Borderlands players.' Like if you've played the game and you're a hardcore gamer, you're gonna love all the details that are in it and the fun of it, and if you have never played the game before watching the movie will make you want to play it."
The flick features stars such as Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli previously said he wanted the project to be more than a "great video game adaptation".
He said: "We want to make a great science-fiction movie.
"We don't just want to make a great video game adaptation. We want it to be a great sci-fi movie period... we want this to be a gateway drug for the non-Borderlands fans.
"The great thing about the game is there's so much to it that you're telling 80 hours of story and people can live in the world. We have to create a different experience that has to be thrilling in a different way and has all the things that the fans love."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
Yet another found-footage thriller, this chilling horror film at least has some solid roots as...
When a team of enthusiastic New York students get involved in an activism campaign, they...
When you qualify your movie as the "last" anything, a sequel seems a bit out...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Rapper-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker RZA is clearly influenced by cohorts Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth as he indulges...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
A blast of black humour, much of it referring to other films, makes this riotously...
Hostel 2TrailerThree young Americans studying in Rome set off for a weekend trip when they...
Internationally renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino presents Eli Roth's "Hostel," the follow-up to the writer-director's hit...
There once was a time in movie history when party-hardy kids would head into the...