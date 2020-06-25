Eiza Gonzalez has issued an apology for wearing blackface 15 years ago.

The 30-year-old actress donned blackface for her role on the telenovela 'Lola, Érase Una Vez' when she was just 15 and Eiza has revealed how sorry she is after old pictures of the show resurfaced on social media this week.

She said in a statement to the New York Post's Page Six: ''I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.''

Eiza - who recently started dating Timothée Chalamet - also addresses pictures of herself dressed as a geisha on a trip to Japan.

She said: ''The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup. It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.

''As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person.

''More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologise for hurting anyone.''