Eiza Gonzalez has a “less is more” approach to beauty.

The ‘Baby Driver’ star loves to “experiment” with her beauty routines now that she’s “more comfortable” in her own skin, but often chooses to keep her makeup to a minimum in order to let her natural beauty shine through.

She said: “It’s really become less is more for me. Obviously when you’re younger, you feel excited about the fact that you can wear makeup and start doing adult stuff. I really took advantage of that growing up. And then, now, to me it’s just about feeling more comfortable in my skin and experimenting. I don’t like to always play it safe. I’m getting older and becoming more versatile, more multifaceted when it comes to my look.”

And Eiza also loves to play around with her hair, because she doesn’t like to rock the same look for too long.

She added: “I think that’s one of the coolest things about being an actress, playing with your image, changing your look around, and become different people. In my daily life, I feel the same way. Some days I’m that girl on the beach with a golden tan playing with subtle orange and pinks, other days I go super natural - almost no makeup, maybe just a brow, some lash, and that’s it. Then, when I get the chance, I’ll do something like a mod makeup moment, like when Pati Dubroff drew on a perfect ’60s makeup look. It’s so transformative. It’s the same with hair, I like to play with it. I go short. I go long. I go blonde. I go brunette. I enjoy just becoming different women.”

The 31-year-old actress keeps it simple when it comes to her skincare too, because her skin “does not like it” when she puts on too much product.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: “I try to keep it very simple because I feel like when I overdo it with my skin, my skin does not like it at all. Every six or seven months, I love doing microneedling because I get hyperpigmentation and that really helps.

“One thing people forget about, that's one of the most crucial parts of aging, is your neck. You have to be diligent from a really young age. It’s important to keep it hydrate.”