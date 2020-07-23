Edgar Wright is to direct 'Stage 13'.

The 'Cornetto trilogy' filmmaker is attached to helm the new project, which will be written and produced by Simon Rich, who has previously worked on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The movie based on Rich's short story of the same name and follows the ghost of a silent film actress that has haunted the titular stage for decades, Deadline reports.

When a struggling director meets the ghost, they form an unlikely friendship and team up to make an impact on the world.

Edgar is serving as a producer on the motion picture with Nina Park, who co-founded the Complete Fiction banner with Wright and has collaborated with the director on 'The World's End' and 'Baby Driver'.

Edgar, 46, currently has a string of movies in the pipeline, including the delayed 'Last Night in Soho' and a big-screen adaptation of Adrian McKinty's novel 'The Chain'.

Last month, it was revealed that Jane Goldman would be penning the script for the upcoming flick, with Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Nira Park, Shane Salerno, and Edgar all listed as producers.

The novel tells the story of Rachel, who learns that her daughter has been kidnapped and the only way to save her is to kidnap another child.

If Rachel doesn't complete her task as part of the sinister kidnapping scheme, Rachel's child will be killed.