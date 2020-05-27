Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' has been pushed back to next year.

The 46-year-old director took to Twitter to confirm the movie is ''not quite finished yet'' due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it has been delayed seven months until April 23rd, 2021.

He wrote: ''Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see you in the future... It's true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. (sic)''

In August last year, it was announced the motion picture would drop on September 25th, 2020.

While plot details for the acclaimed director's highly-secretive forthcoming psychological horror are being kept tightly under wraps, the movie will star Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in leading roles, as well as Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen.

The 'Cornetto Trilogy' filmmaker previously revealed he wanted to make a movie about a place he's ''existed in''.

He said: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.

''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun Of The Dead', you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''

Taylor-Joy previously teased the motion picture will provide a ''wild ride'' for audiences.

She said: ''When Edgar and I first met a couple of years ago he said that he was writing a script he wanted me to be part of, but you know what movies are like. They're ephemeral. They're there and then they're not there. It's crazy.

''So the fact we're actually on set now is amazing. I think it's going to be a very wild ride for us filming it and it's going to be a wild ride for the audience in the cinema that's for sure. And of course it's Edgar so it's going to have some killer tunes.''