Edgar Wright has dashed hopes of a direct sequel to 2004's 'Shaun of the Dead'.
Edgar Wright has ruled out directing a 'Shaun of the Dead' sequel - because he doesn't like to "cover the same territory again".
The 54-year-old filmmaker has no plans to work on a follow-up to the 2004 zombie apocalypse horror-comedy, which he helmed and co-wrote alongside lead actor Simon Pegg, because he finds it "difficult" returning to the same genre.
Speaking to the latest issue of SFX Magazine, he explained: "I haven’t gone back to horror-comedy, because with 'Shaun of the Dead' I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie.
"It’s difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films – people want to make the next 'Shaun' and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again."
However, Edgar did go on to helm and co-write two more movies in the 'Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy' - comprised of the three British comedy films, 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' and 'The World's End' - all of which starred Simon and his comedy partner Nick Frost.
The 'Last Night in Soho' director insisted that these types films take "three years to make", and he needs to work on new storylines to feel motivated.
He added: "The thing is that films take so long to make. I think that’s the thing that fans don’t quite understand sometimes. They’ll say, 'Why don’t you knock out a 'Shaun' sequel?' It’s like, these films take three years to make, you’ve got to really, really love it to do it. So because films take longer to make, trying to challenge yourself with a different subject matter or something you haven’t done before, it’s always the real motivator."
