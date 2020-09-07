Eddie Vedder has joined Instagram to encourage people to vote via mail in the upcoming US presidential election.

The 55-year-old Pearl Jam frontman decided to setup his own profile on the social media up to explain the importance of postal voting to prevent fraud or forged ballots.

Alongside a snap of himself taking his own ballot card to be posted for the August primary in Seattle, Washington, he wrote: ''This end up..

Foolproof!

Whomever is attempting to make this process unclear or ripe for fraud should not be trusted.

''In Pearl Jam we had to request Absentee Ballots going back to 1992 cause we were always away from home touring.

Now the state of Washington has been doing across the board Vote by Mail for over a decade.

''M.I.T. did a major comprehensive study of Mail in Ballots in the U.S. covering the last twenty years. Hundreds of millions of votes. They found the percentage of false or forged ballots to be .00006 percent.

''Please, let's not be confused by the rhetoric being used by certain folks who apparently want less people to vote.

Or would rather that you risk your own health and the safety of others when you could be using this tested, tried and true method that's worked for years. (sic)''

Last month, Pearl Jam also launched a voting sweepstake as part of their Vitalogy Foundation, which will see a lucky fan and their friend win a meet and greet with the band.

All they had to do was promise to vote by mail and register via fundraising platform Omaze.

As well has hanging out with Pearl Jam, they will get a private tour of the 'Pearl Jam: Home And Away' exhibition at the Museum of Pop Culture and London Bridge Studios in Seattle, where they recorded their LP 'Ten'.

What's more, they will have their flights paid for and get to stay at the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel.