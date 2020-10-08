EDDIE VAN HALEN's wife says her heart and soul have been "shattered into a million pieces" following the death of her husband.

The music legend passed away on Tuesday (06.10.20), aged 65, following a "long and arduous battle" with cancer, and Janie Van Halen has admitted she didn't know it was possible to "cry so many tears" following her husband's death.

She wrote on Instagram: "My husband, my love, my Peep,

My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

"Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee. (sic)"

The couple - who shared a pet Pomeranian pooch Kody - married in 2011 following Eddie's split from Valerie Bertinelli.

Earlier this week, Valerie paid tribute to the rock icon, sharing a picture of the Van Halen co-founder, their son Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, and herself.

She wrote: "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you.

"You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love. (sic)"

Wolfgang confirmed this week that his father had died.

He wrote: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.

"I love you so much, Pop. (sic)"