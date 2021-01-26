A mural of the late EDDIE VAN HALEN is set to be unveiled to mark what would have been his 66th birthday (26.01.21).

The Van Halen shredder - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - has been honoured with the touching tribute by Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas.

The artwork, dubbed 'Long Live The King', is situated near to the Guitar Center store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

It features the guitar hero playing his beloved instrument and wearing a Van Halen necklace.

The painter has been working against the clock to complete the mural in time for its unveiling later today.

He wrote on Instagram: "This one is for Ed and the @vanhalen fans around the world. I can't wait to show it to you tomorrow."

Earlier this month, Eddie was honoured with a new set of EVH guitars.

His own brand - which bares his initials - announced the release of nine guitars for their reimagined 5150 series.

The instruments include many of the customisations Eddie created himself to make his unique style of playing, the two-handed tapping technique, as comfortable as possible.

The range includes two Wolfgang Special models and four of the Wolf WG Standard.

EVH said: “The industry saw record guitar-playing interest in 2020 but also sadly said goodbye to one of the most innovative and influential players of its time.

Eddie Van Halen’s singularly inventive style inspired an entire generation of players. He innovated not only in how he played but what he played and what he played through by creating some of the greatest guitars and amps the world has seen and heard.”

Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, confirmed his father's passing in October.

He wrote: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.

"I love you so much, Pop. (sic)"