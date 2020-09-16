Eddie Redmayne's earnings have increased six-fold in the last 12 months, as his company, Edward Redmayne Ltd, made an extra £334,000 compared to last year.
The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' star has been raking in the cash over the past year, according to new financial documents filed for his company, Edward Redmayne Ltd.
As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the documents - which cover the year up to May 31, 2020 - show the firm now has a whopping £1.8 million to its name, which is an increase of £334,000 from the year before.
Eddie funnels his acting earnings into the company, and has starred in a number of high-profile movies recently, including 2019's 'The Aeronauts' and the upcoming thriller, 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7', which is set to be released next month.
Meanwhile, Eddie previously said he isn't bothered about paparazzi taking his picture as he knows it comes with the territory of being a Hollywood star, but admitted he feels protective over his wife Hannah Bagshawe, because she ''has nothing to do with the business''.
Speaking back in 2015, he said: ''Pictures in airports tend to be paparazzi. I don't have much experience. But it's usually Los Angeles Airport, and it's always when you're coming off a plane. As long as you don't think about it too much - like: Who told them I'd be here? - it doesn't really matter.
''It's definitely more complicated when someone you love, who has nothing to do with the business, is dragged into it. But Hannah and I do red carpets together; she wants to support me. So that was a discussion we had.''
Eddie has two children - Mary, four, and Luke, two - with Hannah, and previously said he's just doing his best to ''keep them alive''.
In 2018, he said: ''I have two little children - Iris is now two and a half and Luke is eight months. So honestly, life is about trying to keep the children alive. But they're wonderful.''
