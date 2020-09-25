Eddie Redmayne has found it ''extraordinarily strange'' being back at work.

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor has spent months at home with wife Hannah and their two kids, Iris, four, and Luke, two, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was something of an adjustment to get back on set on the latest installment of the wizarding saga.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz Bamigboye: ''[I've been] so immersed in my little ones so it felt extraordinarily strange [being back on set].''

But extensive measures are being taken on the production to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the global health crisis.

Eddie explained: ''We're being tested several times a week, we are wearing masks for rehearsal, we're in bubbles.

''It does make you extra careful.''

The 38-year-old star recently spoke out has ''many trans friends and colleagues'' who are ''having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis'' after J.K. Rowling was accused of being transphobic for addressing her unhappiness that ''people who menstruate'' were not being called ''women''.

And while Eddie disagreed with her comments, he wrote her a private note after being shocked by the ''absolutely disgusting'' abuse and outpouring of ''vitriol'' she received online.

However, he thinks trans people are subjected to ''equally disgusting'' comments, both from trolls on social media and in real life.

He said: ''Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.''

The 'Danish Girl' star previously insisted it was ''culturally imperative'' to support trans rights.

Asked about the 'Harry Potter' author's controversial statement, he said: ''Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process.

''As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.

''I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so.''