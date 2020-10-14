Eddie Murphy's upcoming sequel 'Coming 2 America' has been sold by Paramount to Amazon Studios and will be released straight to the streaming service later this year.
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming.
According to Variety, Paramount has sold the sequel to the 1988 comedy to Amazon Studios and it will hit the streaming service in December.
The 'Dolemite Is My Name' star has reprised his role as Prince Akeem in the film, which comes 32 years after the original, and Murphy previously insisted fans won't be disappointed with the film as they've gone "above and beyond".
In the original, Eddie's character travels to New York from a fictional African nation to escape an arranged marriage and find an American wife.
The sequel, which is set after the events of the first film, sees Akeem set to become king of Zamunda and he discovers he has a son in America named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), who he knew nothing about.
The plot continues: "Honouring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again."
Murphy said: "A lot of people have this expectation, like people would say to me when they found out I was doing it, 'Don't f*** that movie up.'
"So we've gone above and beyond what anybody would think. I'm really, really happy with it."
'Coming 2 America' is directed by Craig Brewer, something that the filmmaker admitted was a dream come true for him as he is such a big fan of the original movie.
He said: "Every day I just want to go back in a time machine and talk to my 16-year-old self and say, 'You'll never guess what you're going to be doing in the future.'"
Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes also star in the movie.
'Coming 2 America' is the latest Paramount movie to be sold to a streaming service instead of releasing in the cinema.
'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' and 'The Lovebirds' went to Netflix, while 'Without Remorse' was bought by Amazon.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Computer animation's "WOW" factor bar has just bumped up another notch. Shrek, a fairy...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
After realizing that Eddie Murphy's new cop movie is not"Beverly Hills Cop IV" but something...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...
As mechanical as an old Disneyland automaton, "The Haunted Mansion" is the third movie in...
There's a delightful surprise before the opening credits of "Daddy Day Care" -- a very...