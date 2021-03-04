Eddie Murphy says spending hours in the makeup chair on film sets is a “thankless” job, because the audience don’t “appreciate” the intricacy of special effects makeup.
Eddie Murphy says spending hours in the makeup chair on film sets is a “thankless” job.
The ‘Coming 2 America’ star has praised the hair and makeup departments on film sets for their work, as he admitted he hates having to spend up to six hours a day in the makeup chair because most film audiences don’t “appreciate” the intricacy of special effects makeup.
Speaking about his experience with movie makeup during an appearance on 'Movies with Ali Plumb', he said: “Every time I do it I say, ‘that’s the last time, I’m never doing this s*** ever again’ and then I’ll get an idea and ‘Ah s***, where the makeup chair?’ and I’ll end up sitting in the chair again but I never forget and it never gets any easier.
“The process didn’t get any easier on ‘Coming 2 America’ than on ‘Nutty Professor’, it’s still six hours in the chair put it on and an hour and half to take it off after everybody left at the end of the day, you’ve had this s*** glued on your face for twelve hours and then you have to go and sit and have them peel it off for an hour. It is work, it is drudgery and it’s even kind of thankless because the audience doesn’t appreciate it. If it’s really really really done right the audience doesn’t think ‘oh it’s a makeup, how much work is it?’ they just watch it, they get the laugh but they’re not seeing all the work that goes into it so you kind of take it for granted you know.”
Eddie admitted people often “take for granted” the work that goes into special effects scenes, which makes it “personally rewarding” when people do give it a “reaction”.
He added: “A perfect example of that is when I did ‘Nutty Professor’, it’s a scene where everybody is all round the table and sat in these makeups for hours and hours, it takes three hours to shoot a sequence, but I get an Oscar nomination for ‘Dreamgirls’ for one little moment, it was a scene where I gave a person a look and all the critics were like ‘Ah that look that he gave! He should be nominated for that!’
“It’s like, they take for granted all that other stuff but so much work goes into it and it’s kind of thankless, but it is personally rewarding afterwards when you get a reaction."
The full interview with Eddie on Radio 1’s 'Movies With Ali Plumb' is available on BBC iPlayer from 8pm on March 4.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Computer animation's "WOW" factor bar has just bumped up another notch. Shrek, a fairy...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
After realizing that Eddie Murphy's new cop movie is not"Beverly Hills Cop IV" but something...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...
As mechanical as an old Disneyland automaton, "The Haunted Mansion" is the third movie in...
There's a delightful surprise before the opening credits of "Daddy Day Care" -- a very...