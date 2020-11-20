Eddie Murphy's comedy sequel 'Coming 2 America' will be released on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.
'Coming 2 America' will be released on Amazon Prime in March 2021.
Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the long-awaited comedy sequel and have confirmed that the movie will launch on the streaming service on March 5, 2021.
The film is set after the events of the 1988 original 'Coming to America' and follows the newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they embark on a new adventure from the country of Zamunda to Queens, New York – where it all began.
Eddie and Arsenio are reprising their roles from the first movie and will be joined by original cast favourites including James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louis Anderson (Maurice).
Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor are also lined up for the sequel.
Craig Brewer is directing the project from a screenplay written by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein and Kenya Barris.
Confirming the news, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "'Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time.
"Thanks to Eddie Murphy's comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this new adventure.
"We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite."
Producer Kevin Misher added: "What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and 'Coming 2 America' to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Computer animation's "WOW" factor bar has just bumped up another notch. Shrek, a fairy...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
After realizing that Eddie Murphy's new cop movie is not"Beverly Hills Cop IV" but something...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...
As mechanical as an old Disneyland automaton, "The Haunted Mansion" is the third movie in...
There's a delightful surprise before the opening credits of "Daddy Day Care" -- a very...