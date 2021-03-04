A new 'chocu-mentary' will tell the story of 'Coming To America' character Randy Watson

The new Amazon Prime Video spoof documentary will explore the career of Randy, the frontman of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate, who is played by Eddie Murphy in John Landis' 1988 comedy film.

'Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper' has been released to coincide with the character's return in the sequel 'Coming 2 America'. It will explore the "vibrant career and enduring appeal of Sexual Chocolate’s iconic lead, Randy, celebrating his musical revolution and his impact on popular culture".

Contributors include Nile Rodgers, Kelis, Trevor Nelson, En Vogue, Shaggy, Stefflon Don and Davido who will recall their experiences of the man, the musician and the friend.

The doc will explore theories about Randy's disappearance and where he went for more than 30 years.

'Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper' will be available to watch on Prime Video on March 6, with the film 'Coming 2 America' available to stream from March 5.

Eddie reprises the role of Randy Watson, in addition to that of main character Prince Akeem Joffer and several other comedy alter egos, in the long-awaited sequel.

The Hollywood icon previously confessed that he had wouldn't have made a follow-up but for the original film's "cult following".

The 59-year-old actor said: "We never planned on making a sequel to the movie. We had done the movie and it was in the past. But the movie stayed around. Of all the movies that I've done over the last 40 years, 'Coming to America' is the only one that has a cult following.

"And then, maybe around six, five years ago, I got an idea. Then it took four years for it to come together."