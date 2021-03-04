A new 'chocu-mentary' about the soul singer Randy Watson, the frontman of soul band Sexual Chocolate played by Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America', will be released on Amazon Prime this weekend,
A new 'chocu-mentary' will tell the story of 'Coming To America' character Randy Watson
The new Amazon Prime Video spoof documentary will explore the career of Randy, the frontman of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate, who is played by Eddie Murphy in John Landis' 1988 comedy film.
'Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper' has been released to coincide with the character's return in the sequel 'Coming 2 America'. It will explore the "vibrant career and enduring appeal of Sexual Chocolate’s iconic lead, Randy, celebrating his musical revolution and his impact on popular culture".
Contributors include Nile Rodgers, Kelis, Trevor Nelson, En Vogue, Shaggy, Stefflon Don and Davido who will recall their experiences of the man, the musician and the friend.
The doc will explore theories about Randy's disappearance and where he went for more than 30 years.
'Sexual Chocolate: Beneath the Wrapper' will be available to watch on Prime Video on March 6, with the film 'Coming 2 America' available to stream from March 5.
Eddie reprises the role of Randy Watson, in addition to that of main character Prince Akeem Joffer and several other comedy alter egos, in the long-awaited sequel.
The Hollywood icon previously confessed that he had wouldn't have made a follow-up but for the original film's "cult following".
The 59-year-old actor said: "We never planned on making a sequel to the movie. We had done the movie and it was in the past. But the movie stayed around. Of all the movies that I've done over the last 40 years, 'Coming to America' is the only one that has a cult following.
"And then, maybe around six, five years ago, I got an idea. Then it took four years for it to come together."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Computer animation's "WOW" factor bar has just bumped up another notch. Shrek, a fairy...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
After realizing that Eddie Murphy's new cop movie is not"Beverly Hills Cop IV" but something...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...
As mechanical as an old Disneyland automaton, "The Haunted Mansion" is the third movie in...
There's a delightful surprise before the opening credits of "Daddy Day Care" -- a very...