The BRITs 'Songwriter Of The Year' for 2022, Ed Sheeran, looks set to top the UK singles chart this week with his second new release of the year - 'The Joker And The Queen'. The reworked version of his '=' album track features his long time friend and occasional collaborator Taylor Swift and follows Ed's alternate version of his huge hit 'Bad Habits'; recorded with Bring Me The Horizon.
Sheeran and Fireboy DML have been held at number two in the current singles chart by the incredible popularity of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from the latest animated Disney film - 'Encanto'. Whilst the charmed life of the Madrical family of Columbia may have captured the hearts and minds of every youngster around, Ed and Taylor will be hoping that their tale of young love will help topple their mountain dwelling rivals, and go one better than 'Peru'.
The latest figures would suggest that Sheeran and Swift are set to top the new singles chart when it is revealed on February 18th. 'The Joker And The Queen' is number one on the Official Trending Chart, beating other new releases by Dove Cameron ('Boyfriend') and Central Cee ('Khabib').
'The Joker And The Queen' is now the fifth single to be lifted from Ed's latest album following his previous releases - 'Shivers', 'Overpass Graffiti', 'Visiting Hours' and 'Bad Habits'. All four previous singles saw Ed Sheeran reach the top five, whilst 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers' gave Ed another two number ones to add to his ever growing haul. (With the exception of 'Visiting Hours', all of Ed's '=' singles are still in the top 40!)
Rather charmingly the video for Swift and Sheeran's latest collaboration reunites the same child actors that appeared in Ed and Taylor's video for 'Everything Has Changed'. Jack and Ava, who were in elementary school the last time we saw them back in 2012, are now all grown up and at college but still bear a striking resemblance to the two pop stars they are portraying in the video.
As the new version of the song dropped Sheeran posted on his Instagram page - "Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I'm so so honored to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she's also a very close friend, I'm very lucky to have her in my life". Swift replied with - "Congrats @teddyphotos!! This video makes me think of our friendship all these years... also can't believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven!" Who knows what they'll be up to in 2032?
