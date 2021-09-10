Ed Sheeran meets the girl of his dreams at a diner, falls head over heals in love, checks out of the Bro-Tel and heads for the Wedding Chapel in the video for his latest infectious single - 'Shivers'. After revealing his 'Bad Habits' in June Sheeran redeemed himself with the tender heartfelt ballad - 'Visiting Hours' in August. All three tracks appear on Sheeran's new album, '=', which is set for release on 29th October.
Ed Sheeran's long awaited new album is his first collection of new solo material in four years and follows on from '÷' which he released in March 2017. Talking about the new album on Instagram Ed said, "I started writing and recording this album June 2017. Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it."
Sheeran is feeling the pressure to replicate his success, having spent 10 weeks at number one with 'Bad Habits'. Ed, with tongue firmly in cheek, posted a still from his latest video and said, "The moment you realise your last single has been number one for 10 weeks and there’s now a lot of pressure on the next one not to flop. Shivers out Friday, presave it, I rented a parrot for the video, don’t let that be a waste."
His latest video sees him collaborate once again with Dave Myers with whom he worked on 'Bad Habits'. On the day before the video premiered Ed explained that - "it’s equally as insane and wild. The wonderful @annasophiarobb ['Race To Wich Mountain'/'Freak Show'] stars in it too, it was so fun to film. Hope you enjoy it guyzzzz, don’t ask me what it means or what it’s about coz I have no idea either." No matter, it's a riot and we love it.
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...