Ed Sheeran gets left behind at the filling station, as his tour bus leaves without him whilst he takes a leak, in the video for 'Overpass Graffiti'. Ed, who clearly didn't coordinate his wardrobe before he stepped bleary eyed from the bus, waits patiently for the restroom before he can wait no longer and relieves himself in the fresh air!
Dressed in a floral robe, blue shorts, a Hawaiian shirt and synthetic sliders, Sheeran isn't looking to challenge the best dressed of the pop world. Sheeran may be the current king of pop but sartorial elegance and a suave soignée are not Ed's forte. Fortunately for the abandoned Mr Sheeran a group of young happy-go-lucky travellers pick him up in a VW camper van and whisk him off for a joyous day of swimming and dancing.
Ed's latest video premiered the day his new album, ‘=’, was released. Sheeran's latest full length record, deliberately sequenced for vinyl, is his first new solo work since 2017's ‘÷’ and is his first since he became a father and a husband. The fourth, of five, in Ed Sheeran's series of mathematically themed albums comes just over ten years after his first and has already given up the huge hits 'Shivers' and 'Bad Habits'.
In a recent interview, talking specifically about ‘=’, Ed said "I think this album is a bit of a quarter-life crisis. I spent my twenties travelling the world, no responsibilities, playing shows and having fun. Then suddenly things changed. I got married, I became a father, I turned 30 and I remember that moment, suddenly feeling ‘I can’t do those things any more’. I’ve done a lot of growing up recently."
The maturing and ever philosophical Sheeran added - "I’d love the album to go No1 but I’ve broken the records I wanted to break. I just hope people give the album a go. If you don’t like it, don’t listen again. But play it once, all the way through."
Ed is surely nailed on to top the charts with his latest release, however modest and self effacing he is about the album's prospects. Expect to see Ed vie with Adele for the best selling album of the year.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...