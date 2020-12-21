Ed Sheeran rounds out 2020 with a surprise new solo single 'Afterglow'. The single and video, both released on December 21st, sees Sheeran return to his roots with an acoustically framed folk song.
'Afterglow' is a slow love ballad with very little instrumentation and an understated vocal from Ed Sheeran. There's a Christmas thread running through the track but Ed's not gone overboard on the festive accessories. He sings of "Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow" and "The leaves are buried under six inches of white" but there's not a jangle of sleigh bells to be heard, just Ed and his guitar.
The tender love song will no doubt be a huge hit with his innumerable fans as it is Ed Sheeran at his best. 'Afterglow' is a song that once again showcases Ed Sheeran's abilities as a singer song-writer. He under plays the delivery but gets the tone of the song spot on. This is a romantic display of affection perfectly captured in a song without being twee or mawkish.
Sheeran is just as happy collaborating with other artists, co-writing, performing and adding his creative talents where ever he can but it is on his own solo work that he shines brightest. Working with the likes of Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Stormzy may further enhance his, and their, reputations but alone Ed is just as, if not more, formidable.
'Afterglow' doesn't need to be flashy or bold, it doesn't need grandiose production or a contemporary arrangement because the quality of the song is inherent. "Stop the clocks it’s amazing" Ed sings, and he's not wrong.
