The early invitations are out and so it's time to start planning your Halloween costume. There is always too much choice for music fans thanks to iconic spooky looks from Michael Jackson in his Thriller outfit to Robert Smith being... well... Robert Smith. For a more up-to-date look though, we've got you covered.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala

Ok, so it’s a bit extravagant, but what’s a Halloween party without someone wearing a completely over the top princess dress? This year, it’s your turn to take the limelight as Met Gala Billie Eilish- but hopefully without the hefty Oscar de la Renta price tag.

What you need: Pink tulle gown, blonde wig, black eyeliner, red lipstick

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo credit: PA Images

Ed Sheeran the vampire

Vampires are classic Halloween staples, but add some originality in there by eschewing Dracula and Lestat for Ed Sheeran in his bloodsucking guise for the Bad Habits video.

What you need: Ginger wig, glitter eyeshadow, pink suit, fake fangs

Lil Nas X as Satan

Recreate the dramatic ending to the MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) video by transforming yourself into the Lil Nas X stripper who usurps the throne of Satan. Heeled boots and horns are essential.

What you need: Thigh hight patent leather boots, devil horns, black wings, white contact lenses

Halsey the dark goddess

Feel your dark goddess fantasy with a Halsey-inspired look from her video I am not a woman, I’m a god. Who doesn’t love that vampy-witch look on Halloween? Halsey looks like Hecate incarnate.

What you need: Rhinestone-encrusted choker with chains, black dress and gloves, black eyeliner and lipstick

Lana Del Rey the werewolf

Want to go glam to a Halloween party but forced to pick a costume instead? Lana Del Rey’s subtle transformation into a werewolf in the video for her song Chemtrails Over the Country Club is the perfect excuse. Especially if you can get friends to dress as her wolf girlfriends.

What you need: White shorts and tank top, a lot of pearl and diamond costume jewellery, fake fangs

Olivia Rodrigo the cheerleader

Bring the cheerleader look back this year, teamed with some black latex gloves a la Olivia Rodrigo in the video for good 4 u. It’s super 90s but that’s literally the best decade for Halloween inspo.

What you need: Blue pleated skirt and shell top, elbow-length black latex gloves, 90s-esque hair barrettes

Yungblud in Fleabag

Yungblud gives us so many cool outfit ideas in his video for Fleabag. They’re not strictly Halloween-y, but if you’re desperate to try a radical new gender-bending look then Halloween’s a great time to do it.

What you need: Black eyeliner, studded dog collar, black tutu, big boots (and that’s just one of your options…)