Ed Sheeran has revealed Jimmy Carr recorded backing vocals on 'Visiting Hours'.

The 30-year-old pop megastar has revealed the 49-year-old comedian makes an appearance on the track on his upcoming LP '= (Equals)'.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker said: "Jimmy Carr the comedian is on the background. It’s true.”

'Visiting Hours' also features Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue.

And the Grammy-winner's star-studded LP could also feature another of Ed's celebrity pals, Courteney Cox.

The 'Shivers' singer revealed this week that he isn't entirely sure whether the Hollywood actress appears on '=', the follow-up to 2017 record '÷'.

He said: "She sings. I'm pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she's on 'Visiting Hours'. If not, she was definitely on '÷' somewhere."

The chart-topping music star subsequently explained how he came to work with the 57-year-old former 'Friends' star.

He said: "Well, my producer and songwriter, Johnny [McDaid] is dating her. Me and Johnny write most, like, we wrote 'Shape of You' together. We wrote 'Bad Habits' together. We work together a lot."

And Ed recently teased it's a "really personal record" that is inspired by him becoming a father.

The musician - who releases his fourth studio LP on October 29 - insisted it's a "coming-of-age record", with songs written about his wife Cherry and their 12-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica.

He said: "'= (Equals)' is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.

"My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you."