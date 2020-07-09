Ed Sheeran wants to buy three houses on the edges of his Suffolk estate.

The 29-year-old singer already owns five homes in the area but has told the owners of three other buildings - which are situated between his houses and his lake - that he will give them the ''best price'' if they sell up.

A source told The Sun Online: ''The homeowners know that Ed will give them the best price if and when they decide to move on.

''The homes are right in the middle of Ed's land on the main road, so it will just neaten everything up if he can get his hands on all three over the coming years.''

The two bungalows and the larger two-storey abode have huge gardens, making access to the lake difficult for Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The insider added: ''The gardens of the homes jut into the middle of fields owned by Ed and mean that he must take the long way round if he wants to visit a lake on at the far edge of his property.''

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker bought the first property in his 'Sheeranville' estate for almost £900,000 in 2012, and last year splashed out £875,000 for his fifth house in the area.

Over the years, he's built a swimming pool, two-storey treehouse and a pub within his grounds, prompting a number of objections to his plans, including in 2018 when he applied to build a chapel.

As well as his vast main residence, Ed also owns 22 properties in London, which were bought for cash as he didn't want to have mortgages.

A source previously said: ''He has a great portfolio of properties and he owns the lot free and clear. There was no need to borrow the cash from a lender because he already had it.

''Some people have the cash tied up so need to raise a mortgage but Ed has piles of the cash in the bank so there was no point in letting a bank earn money by lending him the money. He just bought them outright.''