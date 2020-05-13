Ed Sheeran has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for young musicians for the second year running.

The 29-year-old star - who is currently in the midst of a break from music - has seen his wealth increase by £40 million over the last year, to reach £200 million overall, meaning he remains the richest musician in the UK aged 30 or under.

Since March 2017, Ed has played more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans around the world, with his 'Divide' tour becoming the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time.

One Direction also remain a prominent feature on the new list, with Harry Styles (£63 million) and Niall Horan (£50 million) in second and third place respectively.

And after Little Mix collectively in fourth place with £48 million comes Louis Tomlinson (£45 million), Liam Payne (£44 million) and Zayn Malik (£36 million).

The top ten is rounded out by Sam Smith (£33 million), Rita Ora (£20 million) and Stormzy (£20 million).

Stormzy's wealth increased by £4 million this year, thereby putting him alongside Rita in joint-ninth position.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa and George Ezra both make their debuts in the list, with the duo sharing 11th place with £16 million each.

Dua, 24, released her latest album, 'Future Nostalgia', in March, with the record receiving widespread acclaim from critics.

The album also topped the UK charts, spawning hits such as 'Physical' and 'Break My Heart'.

However, the London-born star is one of many acts whose touring plans have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which looks set to have a significant impact on the young musicians Sunday Times Rich List in 2021.

The Sunday Times will publish its full list of Britain's 1000 richest people this Sunday (17.05.20).

The Sunday Times' list of Britain's richest young musicians:

1. Ed Sheeran - £200 million

2. Harry Styles - £63 million

3. Niall Horan - £50 million

4. Little Mix - £48 million

5. Louis Tomlinson - £45 million

6. Liam Payne - £44 million

7. Zayn Malik - £36 million

8. Sam Smith - £33 million

9= Rita Ora - £20 million

9= Stormzy - £20 million