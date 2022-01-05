Ed Sheeran is planning to tour in an electric VW campervan.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner has been doing his bit for the planet, having recently vowed to "rewild" as much of the UK as he can by buying up land and planting trees to offset his carbon footprint from touring.

And now, the 'Shivers' hitmaker has revealed he will go one step further, by driving to each show with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 17-month-old daughter Lyra in an environmentally-friendly mode of transport.

He said: “I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan.

“I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.

“It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off.

“But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends.

“So it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”

The flame-haired pop star's first gig on his upcoming 'Mathematics' stadium tour is due to take place on April 23 at Croke Park in Dublin, and could go on well past the final gig in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25.

Ed told 'Sunday TODAY' host Willie Geist: “I can’t see the tour stopping, I’m going to be going for a while.”

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker recently admitted he expects to receive criticism for his environmental efforts because touring is not sustainable.

The Suffolk-born singer said: “I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible.

“I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best."

Ed owns an extensive East Suffolk estate - dubbed Sheeranville - and it is a haven for wildlife.

He added: “I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs.

“The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on.”

In 2020, Ed reportedly spent thousands to create a forest there, with the couple planting dozens of trees to help make the property more sustainable.