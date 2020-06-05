Ed Sheeran teamed up with singer Jeremy Loops to work on some tunes before his music break.

The 29-year-old star announced in December he was heading on a self-imposed hiatus after touring his third album 'Divide' for two years, but he managed to fit in a bit more work before his break by joining forces with the 36-year-old singer/songwriter.

Speaking about enjoying a studio session with Ed, the South African star - whose real name is Jeremy Hewitt - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I arrived early in the morning and we worked all day on a few different songs.

''He's known to be a very fast writer. He's very fluid and moves quickly. He can work with whoever he wants, so there's something beautiful about the fact that he wanted to work with me.

''I couldn't have called him and been like, 'Yeah, I want to work together, like, get ready.' ''

Ed announced his well-deserved break on Christmas Eve (24.12.19).

He took to Instagram to share a statement, which he captioned ''brb''.

It read: ''Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world.

''I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back.

''To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love. (sic)''

Ed also had a break from music and social media in 2016.