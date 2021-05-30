Pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed how he became the new sponsor of Ipswich Town.
Ed Sheeran admits sponsoring his favourite soccer team has been a "long, long process".
The 30-year-old pop star was recently named as the new sponsor of Ipswich Town, and Ed - who previously sponsored an under-11 girls team - revealed it took a lot of hard work to strike a deal.
He shared: "I started sponsoring Framlingham Town Under-11 girls team, they emailed me ... and then I was like, I wonder how it is to sponsor Ipswich?"
Ed knew that the team's previous sponsorship deal was ending and he was keen to fill the void.
The chart-topping singer thinks the news has been broadly welcomed because fans know he cares passionately about the team.
He told BBC Radio 1: "I just enquired, 'Do you guys need a sponsor?' and they were like, 'Yeah for sure.'
"It's been a long, long process.
"I think the positive reaction stems from the negative reaction from the European Super League.
"It's like a polar opposite of really, really, really rich people who own a team and monetise a team and people who love a team and want to see it do well."
Earlier this month, Ed signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams at Ipswich.
The singer said at the time: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support."
Ed - who has a long-standing affinity with Ipswich - also revealed he's excited to watch the team once the coronavirus restrictions are eased.
He explained: "I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again."
