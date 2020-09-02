Ed Sheeran's trip to Antarctica inspired his daughter's name.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker announced on Tuesday (01.09.20) that he and his wife Cherry welcomed a daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, into the world last week and it has now been revealed just how the unusual moniker came about.

A new photo has revealed that Ed visited Antarctica around nine months ago, where he dressed in suitable warm attire - including notjust clothing's, David Attenbrr jumper.

The David Attenbrr jumper is made from yarn using recycled plastic bottles and will be available at www.notjustclothing.co.uk, starting from £42 with every sale including a donation to Plastic Oceans. It has a large Attenborough-with-robin motif on the front and Planet Earth on the reverse. The text on the front reads 'Attenbrrr!' whilst the back says, 'Stay cool'. Snowflake, reindeer and planet details complete the design.

Ed's daughter's first name is said to be inspired by his favourite book series, 'His Dark Materials', penned by Philip Pullman.

Ed announced the happy news that he had become a father for the first time in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday (01.09.20).

Taking to Instagram, the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker wrote: ''Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x (sic)''