Ed Sheeran has praised the NHS for how they cared for his late grandmother.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has heaped praise on the UK's National Health Service, as he thanked them for being ''so lovely'' and ''compassionate'' in her final days.

Writing in the book, Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, he shared: ''I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother's final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days. The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring. When she passed away I wrote a song called 'Supermarket Flowers' about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital. Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I'm in the area and it's like meeting old friends.''

In the track, Ed sings about an ''angel in the shape of my mum''.

He says: ''So I'll sing Hallelujah / You were an angel in the shape of my mum / When I fell down you'd be there holding me up / Spread your wings as you go / And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah / You're home ... You were an angel in the shape of my mum / You got to see the person that I have become / Spread your wing / And I know that when / God took you back he said Hallelujah / You're home.''