Ed Sheeran reveals plans for more "symbol records", including a move away from "maths".
The 30-year-old singer - who has topped the charts with '+', 'x', '÷' and '=' over the past decade - is set to release an acoustic '-' record in 2022, and he already knows how he's going to title the following five LPs.
He told the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I'm going to make 10 symbol records, but the next five won't be maths."
He's also got plans for a follow-up to 2019's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', which featured high profile duets with the likes of Eminem, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Stormzy.
He added: "Between the next one I'll do 'No. 7.' "
Meanwhile, Ed is giving some thought to his touring schedule too and revealed his upcoming 'Mathematics' live run - which kicks off in Dublin in April 2022 - will last five years before he looks to be more selective.
Revealing his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra - who they welcomed into the world in August 2020 - will be joining him, he said: "I'm bringing my family with me. My daughter is one and when she starts school I'm going to want to be settled and I'm not going to want to go on a five-year world tour.
"So now is the time to do it. I'm going to do it until she turns five or six and then stop. Then I think I'll tour in school holidays."
Ed released new album '=' on Friday (29.10.21) but had to have a "solo party" after testing positive for COVID-19.
Just hours before the album was released, he wrote on Instagram: "= (equals) out at midnight everywhere. I’m obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out. It’s the most proud of ever been of a price of work and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x (sic)"
