Ed Sheeran has written a new song for BTS following 2020's 'Make It Right'.
Ed Sheeran has penned a song on BTS' next album.
The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker co-wrote 'Make It Right' on the K-Pop septet's 2020 LP 'Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey', and he has another tune on the way with the 'Dynamite' hitmakers.
Speaking on 'Most Requested Live', the 30-year-old megastar spilled: “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record.
“And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”
The group's record label Big Hit Music confirmed: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’ new song.”
The Grammy-winner previously revealed he is a big fan of BTS.
He said: "I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day.
"I really like BTS though, I think they're great."
RM - who is joined by V, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga in the South Korean boy band - also name-dropped Ed when he was asked who his favourite artists are.
He said: "I love James Blake, I love Jorja Smith, and Ed Sheeran of course."
Ed has just made his comeback with his new hit single, 'Bad Habits', and he also has a song on the way with Kylie Minogue called 'Visiting Hours'.
The pop megastars came to team up on the track after Ed jetted out to Australia in March to perform at a memorial for his late pal, music executive Michael Gudinski.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker joined Kylie on stage for renditions of 'All The Lovers' and 'The Locomotion', and Ed also performed 'Visiting Hours', which he penned Down Under as a tribute to his friend.
The moving song also includes the vocals of Jimmy Barnes and is set to be featured on Ed's upcoming studio album, believed to be called 'Subtract'.
He told 'Ash London LIVE': “Jimmy Barnes and Kylie are actually singing on that on the album now. I’ve got them singing backing vocals on it.
“From knowing Michael, they are the most important people in his life musically. He was always saying, ‘Kylie’ or ‘Jimmy Barnes’.
“When I was in Australia, I sang with Kylie and I was hanging with Jimmy Barnes and I said to them, ‘You guys have to be on the song.’
“So I got back to England, I recorded it and sent it off to them and they’re on it.
“I used to send Michael songs because he would always say, ‘You need to send me songs for Jimmy’.
“So I used to send him loads. He always wanted me to sing with Kylie and I ended up getting to sing with her.”
