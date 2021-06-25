'Bad Habits' singer Ed Sheeran admits he makes his music for himself rather than with his fans in mind.
Ed Sheeran has admitted he makes music for himself rather than his fans.
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who dropped new single 'Bad Habits' today (25.06.21) - has opened up about his outlook on songwriting, and how he strives to create music he "wants to listen to".
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "I've always tried to make records that I want to listen to.
"But people always say, 'Do you make music for your fan base?' And I go, 'No.' If I made music for my fan base, I wouldn't be happy. I'd be making music to appease someone else.
"The reason I create music and play music is essentially to make myself happy. I feel like that's why anyone creates."
The 39-year-old star urged artists to "do you" and explained how that outlook has inspired his latest track and upcoming fifth studio album.
He added: "If you're like, what's the quote, 'There's no key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone.'
"So just do you. And so for me, I was like, 'What do I want to hear in the summer?'
"And this is exactly... I want to go to Ocean Beach in Ibiza and stand on the table and pour vodka over myself.
"Not as a... I'd have to ask my mum to look after [my daughter] Lyra, but… We'll just wheel her in. Just have her there."
Meanwhile, Ed noted how much having a break from music for 18 months has helped him rediscover the excitement of his early years.
He added: "I feel like I'm a new artist starting again. And I feel like hearing a record on the radio is going to give me such joy, rather than be like expected.
"It was getting to a point where I'd get in a car in London and turn on the radio. It would be a song. I'd be like 'psh, of course'.
"And I never want to be like that again because that is not where you're at when you start off music."
Tune in to hear the conversation in full today (Friday, June 25) at 5pm on New Music Daily at apple.co/nmdb1.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...