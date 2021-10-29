Ed Sheeran had a "solo party" to celebrate the release of his new album, and admitted it is the "most proud" he has ever been of a piece of work.

The 30-year-old singer dropped his new record '=' on Friday (29.10.21), but Ed was unable to go out anywhere partying after he tested positive for coronavirus last week, so he had to celebrate from his home in Suffolk, eastern England, instead.

Just hours before the album was released, he wrote on Instagram: "= (equals) out at midnight everywhere. I’m obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out. It’s the most proud of ever been of a price of work and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x (sic)"

Ed also admitted it is the first time ever he hasn't been around "anyone" when one of his new albums have dropped, and he believes the record is the "best thing" he's ever made.

Speaking in a video, he added: "Hello everyone, obviously I'm in quarantine at the moment with COVID, but I just wanted to say my album is out, I've just got the vinyl.

"I'm really, really excited about it.

"This is the first time I've released an album and not been around anyone, so let me know what you think of it. I'm really excited for you to hear it, and I think it's the best thing I've done. I can't wait for it to be released to the world. Lots of love."

Ed's new record, his fourth studio album, includes his already-released singles 'Bad Habits' - which dropped in June - and 'Shivers', which he released last month.

The star revealed earlier this week that his 14-month-old daughter Lyra also has coronavirus, so as well as his solo partying to celebrate his new album, he is also solo parenting, as his wife Cherry is living next door.

He said: "I'm self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."