Ed Sheeran has donated £170,000 to his old school.

The 29-year-old pop star has ploughed an eye-watering sum of money into Thomas Mills School in Suffolk, east England, over a two-year period as he seeks to help students to excel in the arts and IT.

In that time, the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation has helped to buy things like MacBooks, cameras and a photography darkroom for the school, which is where Ed met his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

A report from the charity's trustees explained: ''Following grants to Thomas Mills School, this has enabled them to successfully upgrade their Art, IT and Music rooms for students to improve their educational performance.

''Soundproofing, a new photography studio and several high-end composition and recording software programs have been purchased and installed.''

Richard Hanley, the school Director of Music, said: ''Pupils and staff at this school are fortunate to have a benefactor who knows and appreciates the value of the arts in education, how important they are and how they can indeed change lives.''

Additionally, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker gave £10,000 to a local primary school, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, which also reports he donated £10,000 to Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends.

The money given to the hospital was specifically for a sensory garden project that was geared towards the rehabilitation and recuperation of patients using musical instruments.

Meanwhile, Ed recently topped the Sunday Times Rich List for young musicians for the second year running.

The singer saw his wealth increase by £40 million over the last year, to reach £200 million overall, meaning he remains the richest musician in the UK aged 30 or under.

One Direction also remained a prominent feature on the list, with Harry Styles (£63 million) and Niall Horan (£50 million) in second and third place respectively.

And after Little Mix collectively in fourth place with £48 million came Louis Tomlinson (£45 million), Liam Payne (£44 million) and Zayn Malik (£36 million).

The top ten was rounded out by Sam Smith (£33 million), Rita Ora (£20 million) and Stormzy (£20 million).