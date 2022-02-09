Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are releasing a new song together this week.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has confirmed the two friends - who have previously collaborated on the likes of 'Everything Has Changed' on 'Red', 'End Game' on 'Reputation', and 'Run' on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' - are set to drop a new track on Friday (11.02.22)

Appearing on the BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday (08.02.22), he told LADbible: "It comes out Friday and it's with Taylor Swift!"

He didn't offer any more details, but fans have been speculating that it could be a remix of Ed's track 'The Joker and the Queen', which appears on his album '='.

Eagle eyed fans have pointed to apparent clues like the Taylor Swift patch on his jacket in the 'Overpass Graffiti' video, as well as the equals sign carved into her cake in the 'I Bet You Think About Me' video.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer previously let slip that he and Camila Cabello - whom he worked with on 'South of the Border' for 2019's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have a new track coming this year.

When asked if the 24-year-old star features on 'The Joker and the Queen', he said back in December: "No, but actually we have done a song together that is going to come out next year."

Meanwhile, Ed treated BRIT Awards viewers to an exciting collaboration at the glitzy event as he took to the stage with Bring Me The Horizon for a heavy rendition of 'Bad Habits'.

Fans were amazed by the surprise performance, with one viewer tweeting: "ed sheeran und oliver sykes opening the brits singing bad habits is not how i saw tonight going but here we are and it’s lit (sic)"

Another quipped: "Did anyone else have Oli Sykes screaming with Ed Sheeran at the Brits on the 2022 bingo card?"