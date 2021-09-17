Pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed plans for his Mathematics Tour in 2022.
Ed Sheeran is set to tour the UK, Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia in 2022.
The 30-year-old pop star is poised to release his long-awaited fourth studio album, '=', later this year, and he's now announced details of his Mathematics Tour tour plans, which will include three shows at Wembley Stadium.
The upcoming tour - which will see Ed perform his new material in front of fans for the first time - is set to kick off in Cork, Ireland, on April 28.
Ed will then perform shows in Limerick and Belfast, before appearing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
The 'Perfect' hitmaker has also scheduled shows for the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Hampden Park in Glasgow and at Wembley.
Fans who attend the gigs will get to experience Ed's new production set-up.
The chart-topping star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - will also perform in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France in July, before he heads to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Poland the following month.
The Mathematics Tour tour concludes in September, when Ed is scheduled to perform in Vienna, Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt, when he'll perform the last show at the Deutsche Bank Park on September 23.
The gigs will mark Ed's first stadium shows since his record-breaking Divide Tour, which became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by 2019.
General sale for all territories will begin on September 25 and tickets can be purchased via www.edsheeran.com.
Ed and his team have also taken steps to ensure fans aren't being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.
The tour will use specially developed mobile digital technology to stop unofficial secondary sites from selling tickets at inflated prices.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...