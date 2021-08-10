Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate gig in London next month to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of '+'.
Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month.
The 30-year-old singer will perform in front of 2,000 fans at the capital's O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 2 - his first headline show since the end of his record-breaking 'Divide Tour' in 2019 - to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal debut album ‘+’.
And to give fans an extra treat, Ed will perform the whole album - which features hits such as 'The A Team’, ‘Give Me Love’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ - during his set because Shepherd's Bush Empire is "really special" to him.
The flame-haired hunk said: "While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherd's Bush Empire is still really special to me. When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of '+' with you.”
Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed he considered retirement following the birth of his little girl Lyra last September.
He said: "I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, 'Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.' "
However, after putting a lot of "time and effort" into being with his baby, Ed felt there was something missing and he realised it was important to set a good example to his daughter by going back to work.
He said: "Then I was suddenly like, it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic. "I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again."
Tickets for Ed's intimate gig in London are available by ballot only – visit https://www.edsheeran.com/10yearsofplus for details on how to apply for a chance to buy tickets (registration is open from August 10 and closes on August 15 at 23.59pm).
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...