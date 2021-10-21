Ed Sheeran has announced the three-day immersive 'Equals Listening Experience'.

The 30-year-old megastar is gearing up to release his most personal album to date, '=', on October 29, and to coincide with the release of his follow-up to 2017's '÷' and 2019's 'No.6 Collaborations Project', the 'Shape of You' hitmaker has teamed up with Amazon Music to give fans the chance to step inside the world of his fourth studio effort.

The pop-up will be open between Friday, October 29, and Sunday, October 31, and features a 360 sensory experience creating the "illusion of an infinite meadow", as well as butterfly projections and an AR (Augmented Reality) photo wall, where fans can snap pictures and videos "with a swarm of digital butterflies".

The album's bold cover art for the LP just so happens to be a painting by the Grammy-winner himself featuring butterflies.

A press release states that the pop-up "will take fans on the journey of the album's evolution. Upon arrival, guests will step into a darkened room before entering 'The Equals Listening Experience', resetting their senses as they prepare to journey through the pop-up event. Once inside, fans will be welcomed into the listening meadow, a 360 sensory experience, where they will have a chance to hear a clip from Ed talking about the album, before listening to some of the tracks in spatial audio. Kitted out with mirrored walls creating the illusion of an infinite meadow, immersive sound and lighting alongside butterfly projections, 'The Equals Listening Experience' will allow visitors to feel as though they've travelled right into the heart of the album. As guests depart the experience, they will have the chance to visit the augmented reality photo wall, where they can capture pictures and videos with a swarm of digital butterflies."

'The Equals Listening Experience' will take place at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London between 12pm and 8pm on Friday, 29th October and from 10am to 8pm on Saturday 30th and Sunday, 31st October.

Access to 'The Listening Equals Experience' is free and pre-booking tickets is advised. Tickets are now available via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ed-sheeran-the-equals-listening-experience-29-31-october-2021-tickets-185003669957.

The album will also be available to stream on Amazon Music globally, and on Alexa-enabled devices by simply asking "Alexa, play Equals by Ed Sheeran."