Ed Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man, KSI and Years & Years lead the line-up for Hits Live 2022.

Hits Radio's Fleur East and Sarah Jane Crawford will host the two-day music extravaganza at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on November 19 and Birmingham on November 20.

The 'Shivers' hitmaker will be joined by The Script, Years & Years, Tom Grennan, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Ella Henderson, Mimi Webb in Liverpool for Radio City Live.

While 'Giant' hitmaker Rag'n'Bone Man will perform along with Dermot Kennedy, Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, KSI, Mabel, James Arthur on night two at the city's Resorts World Arena in the West Midlands.

Hits Radio Breakfast’s Fleur East said: “Hits Live is one huge weekend of amazing acts and incredible music. I’m so excited to be in an arena watching live music after being deprived of it for so long. I can’t wait to party with all of you. See you there!”

For Ed, his Hits Live appearance will come after his extensive 'Mathematics Tour'.

The upcoming jaunt - which will see Ed perform all of his new material from his upcoming LP '=' in front of fans for the first time - is set to kick off at Dublin's Croke Park on April 23, and wrap at in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25.

Tickets for the Hits Live gigs on sale now, from £29 plus booking fees, www.hitsradio.co.uk