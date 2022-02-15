Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner and the 'Teardrops' rockers left the crowd gobsmacked when they took to the stage at the BRIT Awards last week to perform a raucous rendition of the pop song with added screamo vocals from frontman Oli Sykes.

And now, they've confirmed they've recorded the collaboration for fans.

Sharing their FaceTime call on social media, Ed told Oli: “That show was nuts,", to which he replied: “I’ve never had so much adrenaline pumping through me.”

Oli, 35, continued: “There are so many people asking for like a studio version."

Ed insisted: “We have to get one out.

He added: “We’ll get Jordan [Fish] and the lads on it and I’ll get the vocals in. Make sure it goes proper death growl at the end!”

The song is now available to pre-save on all major streaming platforms.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had already revealed he planned to record a heavy metal collaboration with BMTH.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We're going to write a song together... Playing with Bring Me The Horizon was a dream.

"I got in touch with [singer Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch - I've been a fan for a long time.

"Oddly enough that's the kind of music I grew up listening to and had a Kerrang subscription and I listened to it constantly."

Ed joked his song would sound like a "wet fart" if he played it live as a solo track, and Bring Me The Horizon convinced him that their version would work well.

He quipped: "I actually said 'Bad Habits' would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there and playing it normally.

"The song is EDM and they've taken it and make it a whole new thing. I was just like, you know what, these guitars are going to be great.

"It was a week's turnaround - we emailed each other two weeks ago, recorded it a week ago and rehearsed it three days ago."

Ed has been open to the idea of taking on a heavier style one day, after growing up listening to the likes of Cradle of Filth and Slipknot.

Last year, Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth fame revealed he had been in touch with Ed after a social media exchange, and would love for them to record a song together for charity.

He said: “I’ve actually been emailing with him. He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place.

"Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there.

"He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”