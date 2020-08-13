Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn has reportedly taken an ''unlimited'' sabbatical from work as she prepares for motherhood.

The 28-year-old City worker - who has been at the accountancy firm Deloitte since 2014 - has decided to take an extended break from her job so that she and her singer husband can focus on the challenge of becoming first-time parents.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Cherry spent last year writing a monster paper for the firm on technology and digital risk.

''She told bosses at the firm last summer that she planned to take extended leave at the beginning of 2020.

''They've given their blessing for her to have unlimited time off and pursue other projects alongside becoming a mum.''

Cherry has teased details of what she's intending to do during and after her pregnancy via her LinkedIn page, revealing she's planning to work on various green projects.

She is also studying for a post-graduate degree in sustainable business at Cambridge University.

Her LinkedIn page reads: ''An entrepreneur with a genuine concern for the health of the planet - environmentally, socially and economically.

''Cherry acts as a Tech & Innovation Consultant for a start-up working to create a sustainability app and is currently studying for a Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business at the University of Cambridge, UK. (sic)''

Ed and Cherry - who have been married since 2018 - have remained tight-lipped about their pregnancy news, but the loved-up duo are said to be ''over the moon''.

A source recently said: ''Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low-key.

''Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

''They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

''It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.''