Former East 17 star Brian Harvey has recorded a new series of his Rude Retellings podcast, which sees him put an "expletive-laden, effing and jeffing" spin on festive classics.

The 47-year-old 'Stay Another Day' hitmaker has kicked off the holiday season with the first episode 'Twas The Night Before Christmas', which is available to listen to now over on

The follow-up to 2020's 'A Christmas Carol in 2020 is six episodes long and sees Brian add his own hilarious talents to Christmas literature.

His interpretation of Clement Clark Moore's 1893 poem 'Twas The Night Before Christmas' is not for young ears.

He begins: “Twas the night before Christmas. Or as normal people would say, Christmas Eve.”

Before Brian blasts the legendary writer for “body shaming” Father Christmas.

And X-rated lines include: “Oi, Cupid, pay attention, you d***head!”

The Rude Retellings – Read By Brian Harvey, is out now from Create Podcasts.