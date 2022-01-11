Dylan Minnette thinks his 'Scream 5' character is a "mama's boy."

The 25-year-old actor - who plays the role of Wes Hicks in the latest instalment of the spoof-horror franchise - admitted that the character "really loves and respects his mom", who is played by 'Grindhouse' star Marley Shelton.

He said: "I think Wes is a mama's boy and he really loves and respects his mom so he takes her very seriously. And I think he’s trying to get his friends to take it seriously too, because I think he’s just a really deeply caring person and he cares about his friends, but he doesn’t want to embarrass himself either, so he’s trying to walk this fine line but he’s an easy punching bag.”

His thoughts were echoed by Shelton, who is returning to the role of sheriff Judy Hicks after being introduced to the franchise in 'Scream 4' and after receiving a promotion at work learns that Wes is her long-lost son.

She told Collider: "I think the most obvious dynamic that we established was that Wes is a bit of a mama's boy and I’m this overprotective — obviously, I’m a cop — I’m overprotective, overbearing mother bear. And I’m a single mom so I think I even put more emphasis on that role of mothering. And so he has to kind of find his way through that dynamic a little bit."

The film - which is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro - sees a new killer don the infamous Ghostface mask.

Also in the cast are 'Friends' star Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette who - as 'Scream' franchise veterans - make their fifth appearances as on-screen couple Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.