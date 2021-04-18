Justin Lin thinks Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw are still key parts of the 'Fast & Furious' family.
Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw remain key parts of the 'Fast & Furious' family, according to Justin Lin.
The 49-year-old director has revealed he still considers the characters to be important parts of the money-spinning franchise, even though they appeared in a spin-off movie - 'Hobbs & Shaw' - in 2019.
He told Deadline: "I never really considered them gone, you know? To me, they’re still in this universe; they’re part of this family.
"Whatever we do, whenever we’re talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I’m excited for what we build, and as we’re coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I’m excited to revisit … Any character, in any situation, is up for discussion."
Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed he was looking forward to making a 'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel.
The wrestler-turned-actor - who is now one of the best-paid stars in the movie business - admitted he couldn't wait to reprise his role.
Speaking about the plans to make a sequel, he explained during a Q&A: "We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it.
"[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go."
However, producer Kelly McCormick recently revealed that plans to make a sequel are on hold for the time being.
Kelly said: "Everybody's really busy on that particular franchise. I mean, who's busier than Dwayne Johnson? And, he's critical to the project. We're just waiting to hear, to be honest.
"I think it's something that would be awesome to continue, but I think everybody's just been so busy working on projects in the COVID of it all, that we're still waiting to hear … There's a lot of excitement to try to make something."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...