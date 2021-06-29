DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON will star in Amazon Studios' upcoming blockbuster 'Red One'.

The former WWE wrestler will reunite with 'Fast & Furious' writer Chris Morgan - with whom her worked with on spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw' - on the project, which comes as he's signed a deal with the streaming platform.

The film - which was conceived by Seven Bucks Productions president of production Hiram Garcia - is described as a "globe-trotting, four quadrant action-adventure comedy" set to imagine "a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre".

The press release also teased that the "unique concept" could become "not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses".

In a statement, Johnson said: "Hold my Mana, because this is exciting.

“Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion.

"I’ve been very impressed with [Amazon Studios chief] Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique ‘Red One’ holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

The movie is set to start filming next year and should be released towards the end of 2023.

Salke added: "Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know 'Red One' will continue that tradition. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life.

"‘Red One’ is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

And Garcia commented: "'Red One' is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years. An epic, edge-of-your seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head."