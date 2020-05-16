DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON can't believe his daughter Simone wants to follow in his footsteps and become a wrestler.
The 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne and his ex-wife Dany Garcia has begun training with WWE to become a professional wrestler in the future, and her father - who wrestled professionally for eight years before pursuing an acting career - has said it's ''an honour'' to see her take after him.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''She's signed her contract with WWE. It blows my mind. First of all, I mean, what an honour. My daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly ... follow in my footsteps sounds cliche, but she actually wants a career and to blaze her own path, which is just so important.
''She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company at 16. By the way, she's 18 now but at 16 she was working her a** off quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and you know ... all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there, and I'm very very proud of her.''
Simone announced her signing with WWE in February, when it was confirmed she had reported to the Performance Centre to follow in her famous father's footsteps.
She said at the time: ''It means the world to me.
''To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.''
The teenager is WWE's first ever fourth generation star, following her dad, her grandfather Rocky Johnson - who sadly passed away in January - and great-grandfather 'High Chief' Peter Maivia.
Simone is 48-year-old Dwayne's oldest daughter, and he also has Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, with his wife Lauren Hashian.
