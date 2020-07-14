DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has supplied frontline workers in the US with 7,000 bottles of Voss water to keep them hydrated amid the global pandemic.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has donated 700,000 bottles of water to frontline workers.
The 'Fighting With My Family' star teamed up with the firm Voss to supply healthcare workers in the US with some of their water to keep them hydrated amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 48-year-old wrestler-turned-actor insisted it was their ''small way of saying thank you'' and to let them known how ''grateful'' everyone is for the ''burden'' they are taking to fight Covid-19 and protect and care for their patients.
In a video clip posted on Instagram, he said: ''This message is for some very, very special people out there.
''I'm talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so.
''We sent you guys a few bottles of Voss and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends.
''I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart.
''I know I speak for the entire Voss water company and I know I speak for our fellow Americans; I thank you guys so, so much.''
Meanwhile, the the 'San Andreas' star recently encouraged children to ''remain positive'' amid the global health pandemic.
After he was announced as the winner of this year's Favourite Movie Actor gong at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, Dwayne said during the virtual ceremony: ''I want you to stay positive. I want you to stay happy. I want you to stay healthy.''
Poking fun at his 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-star, he then quipped: ''I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great, because however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart.''
