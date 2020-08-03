Dwayne Johnson has bought the XFL football league.

The wrestler-turned-actor has purchased the failing sports competition for $15 million alongside Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital.

Johnson's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia will also be a stakeholder in the league, which was acquired just hours before it was due to go up for auction.

The Rock, 48, who played college football at the University of Miami before his wrestling career began, said in a statement: ''The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans.

''With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply those calluses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.''

Garcia said: ''For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility.

''Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.''

Johnson's investment maintains a wrestling involvement in the league, which was founded by WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon. The XFL had filed for bankruptcy in April after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of its debut season.

Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President, added: ''This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the league. Dwayne, Dany and Garry are a dream team ownership group and the XFL is in the best possible hands going forward.''