Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family tested positive for coronavirus two-and-a-half weeks ago.

The 48-year-old actor admitted it was a ''real kick in the gut'' to discover he, his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana, had contracted Covid-19, but they are now ''on the other end of it'' and are ''healthy''.

In a video posted on his Instagram, he said: ''I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I've been going through on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

''So the update is this. My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally, too, as well.

''Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

''My number one priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones.

''I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family, so this was a real kick in the gut.

''But I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We're on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.

''We've got through Covid-19 stronger and healthier.''

The 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor and his family have been ''counting [their] blessings'' that they recovered from coronavirus, after a number of his pals lost loved ones to Covid-19.

He said: ''We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.

''I have had some of my best friends lose their parents, their loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious.''

And the former pro wrestler has called for everyone to wear a mask to help protect others.

He added: ''It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda.

''It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.''

The star added the caption: ''My message to all of you around the [world emoji].

Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends.

DJ (sic)''