Dwayne Johnson and his family, wife Lauren and two daughters, Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana, contracted coronavirus around two-and-a-half weeks ago, and the 'Hobbs and Shaw' star admitted it was a ''real kick in the gut'', but they are now ''on the other end of it'' and are ''healthy''.
Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family tested positive for coronavirus two-and-a-half weeks ago.
The 48-year-old actor admitted it was a ''real kick in the gut'' to discover he, his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana, had contracted Covid-19, but they are now ''on the other end of it'' and are ''healthy''.
In a video posted on his Instagram, he said: ''I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I've been going through on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.
''So the update is this. My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally, too, as well.
''Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.
''My number one priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones.
''I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family, so this was a real kick in the gut.
''But I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We're on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.
''We've got through Covid-19 stronger and healthier.''
The 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor and his family have been ''counting [their] blessings'' that they recovered from coronavirus, after a number of his pals lost loved ones to Covid-19.
He said: ''We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.
''I have had some of my best friends lose their parents, their loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious.''
And the former pro wrestler has called for everyone to wear a mask to help protect others.
He added: ''It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda.
''It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.''
The star added the caption: ''My message to all of you around the [world emoji].
Stay disciplined.
Boost your immune system.
Commit to wellness.
Wear your mask.
Protect your family.
Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.
Stay positive.
And care for your fellow human beings.
Stay healthy, my friends.
DJ (sic)''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...