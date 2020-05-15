Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's film 'Ball and Chain' has been acquired by Netflix.

The two actors - who will appear together in upcoming Disney movie 'Jungle Cruise' - are to reunite for an adaptation of the 1990s comic book series by Scott Lobdell.

Johnson an Blunt will play a bickering couple with superpowers that only work if they can work together.

And the 'Fighting With My Family' star couldn't be more thrilled to be joining two ''very talented women'' in his co-star Blunt and and writer Emily V. Gordon on the motion picture.

Alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article announcing the Netflix acquisition, he wrote on Instagram: ''This project has become quite the unique & dynamic recipe to cook up.

''And I'm excited to team up with these very talented women.

''In #BallAndChain, my dear friend (I'm contractually obligated to call her that) Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we're together.

''Written by Oscar nominated @emilyvgordon, who of all things, is also a licensed couples therapist

''

''

''

The film is described as a superhero story combined with 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', the 2005 movie in which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played married assassins.

Kevin Misher is producing the film for Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Johnson and Blunt.

Before Netflix got their hands on the film, it was reported that several studios were interested.

'Jungle Cruise' had its release pushed back by an entire year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 48-year-old action star recently stated that he was ''bullish'' about the delay and insisted that the movie would be worth the wait.

The former WWE Superstar - who is also known by his wrestling name The Rock - said: ''I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.

''Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends.''

The movie - which also stars Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez - is based on the classic Disney theme park attraction of the same name.