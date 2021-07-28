ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died in his sleep aged 72, just weeks after pulling out of several concerts with a hip injury.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died aged 72.
The ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ hitmaker was forced to pull out of a number of shows across the US just weeks ago after suffering an injury to his hip, and on Wednesday (28.07.21) it was confirmed Dusty had passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas.
Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed the sad news in a statement which read: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.
"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'.
"We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C’. You will be missed greatly, amigo."
Dusty’s cause of death has not yet been determined, and it is unclear if it is related to the hip injury.
The band announced a few weeks ago that the veteran bassist would be pulling out of ZZ Top’s gigs, but said the show would go on without him as “per Dusty’s request”.
In another statement, they had said: "The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.
"Per Dusty’s request 'The show must go on!'. With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing.
"And with Elwood to our right, rest assured ZZ Top will deliver their good time, signature show', said Billy F Gibbons. 'Billy’s big guitar, crushing drums from Mr. Beard, and Elwood securing the bottom end continues the delivery with those famous three chords we all dig'."
Dusty was a founding member of the rock band, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 2004.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.