ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died aged 72.

The ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ hitmaker was forced to pull out of a number of shows across the US just weeks ago after suffering an injury to his hip, and on Wednesday (28.07.21) it was confirmed Dusty had passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas.

Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed the sad news in a statement which read: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'.

"We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C’. You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Dusty’s cause of death has not yet been determined, and it is unclear if it is related to the hip injury.

The band announced a few weeks ago that the veteran bassist would be pulling out of ZZ Top’s gigs, but said the show would go on without him as “per Dusty’s request”.

In another statement, they had said: "The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto.

"Per Dusty’s request 'The show must go on!'. With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing.

"And with Elwood to our right, rest assured ZZ Top will deliver their good time, signature show', said Billy F Gibbons. 'Billy’s big guitar, crushing drums from Mr. Beard, and Elwood securing the bottom end continues the delivery with those famous three chords we all dig'."

Dusty was a founding member of the rock band, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 2004.